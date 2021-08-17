Short Interest in ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Grows By 152.9%

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,200 shares, an increase of 152.9% from the July 15th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of ESR Cayman stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. ESR Cayman has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on shares of ESR Cayman in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

