Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Downgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has C$70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.50 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$66.50.

TSE CAR.UN opened at C$60.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02. The firm has a market cap of C$10.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$60.08. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$42.22 and a 52-week high of C$62.71.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

