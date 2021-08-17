ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ASOMY opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.01. ASOS has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 3.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASOMY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASOS from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

