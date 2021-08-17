Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 400 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a CHF 416 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 434 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 430 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 435.56.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

