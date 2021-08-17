Financial Review: Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) and Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW)

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) and Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Apollo Global Management and Hywin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Global Management 0 3 6 0 2.67 Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus price target of $63.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.39%. Given Apollo Global Management’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Apollo Global Management is more favorable than Hywin.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apollo Global Management and Hywin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Global Management $2.35 billion 5.95 $156.61 million $2.02 29.43 Hywin $181.49 million 1.03 $14.99 million N/A N/A

Apollo Global Management has higher revenue and earnings than Hywin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of Apollo Global Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Hywin shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Apollo Global Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Global Management and Hywin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Global Management 34.10% 17.32% 4.13% Hywin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Apollo Global Management beats Hywin on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc. engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure. The Private Equity segment consists of investment in control equity and related debt instruments, convertible securities, and distressed debt instruments. The Real Assets segment includes investment in real estate equity and infrastructure equity; and real estate and infrastructure debt. The company was founded by Marc Jeffrey Rowan, Leon David Black, and Joshua Jordan Harris in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments. The company also offers publicly raised fund products, such as money market fund comprising fixed income mutual fund products that are invested in low risk, highly liquid, and short-term financial instruments, including government bonds, central bank bills, term deposits, certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; bond fund; equity securities fund, which are invested in publicly traded stocks; and hybrid fund, which are invested in mixed products in the combination of publicly traded stocks, bonds, or money market fund. In addition, it provides insurance products, such as life insurance products comprising individual whole life, individual term life, universal life, and individual health insurance; and annuity insurance products and critical illness insurance products, including personal accident insurance products. Further, the company provides overseas property investment consulting; and information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services, as well as engages in microfinance and finance leasing businesses. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

