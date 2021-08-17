Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on FQVTF. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

