Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Payoneer Global in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $9.48 on Monday. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

