Revolution Medicines, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Revolution Medicines in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.57). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of RVMD opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $11,419,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 513,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,975 in the last 90 days.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

