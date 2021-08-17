Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spruce Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 22.13, a current ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $174.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $35.60.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 41.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 87.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Spruce Biosciences news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $6,602,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,514,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,749,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

