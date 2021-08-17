Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
CTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.10.
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
