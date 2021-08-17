Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.10.

TSE CTS opened at C$10.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.53 and a 1-year high of C$12.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 268.97.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

