Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

DKILY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS DKILY opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.87. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $24.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

