CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.42.

NASDAQ CWBR opened at $1.10 on Friday. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.74.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that CohBar will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CohBar by 48.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 659,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CohBar by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 72,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CohBar by 29.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 122,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CohBar by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 64,631 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in CohBar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

