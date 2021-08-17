Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Werewolf Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.94.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.