UBS Group Boosts The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $220.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.40.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $179.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.92. The company has a market capitalization of $325.39 billion, a PE ratio of 293.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in The Walt Disney by 411.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 505,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,835,000 after purchasing an additional 406,568 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 746,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $131,392,000 after acquiring an additional 453,042 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

