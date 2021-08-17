Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Insider Paul Abberley Purchases 29 Shares of Stock

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley acquired 29 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £147.03 ($192.10).

Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Paul Abberley acquired 43 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.55) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($195.51).

CAY opened at GBX 505 ($6.60) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The company has a market cap of £263.25 million and a PE ratio of 25.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 391.01. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 517 ($6.75).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 406 ($5.30) price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

