Head to Head Contrast: InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT $598.57 million 6.02 $138.42 million $1.74 9.39 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $119.41 million 16.13 $112.46 million N/A N/A

Sabra Health Care REIT has higher revenue and earnings than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Dividends

Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sabra Health Care REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sabra Health Care REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT -4.25% -0.75% -0.43% InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 151.25% 12.67% 8.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sabra Health Care REIT and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Health Care REIT 0 1 4 0 2.80 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78

Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus price target of $20.17, indicating a potential upside of 23.49%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 23.63%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

