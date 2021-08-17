AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ (NASDAQ:AGRI) Quiet Period Will Expire on August 17th

AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ (NASDAQ:AGRI) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 17th. AgriFORCE Growing Systems had issued 2,719,999 shares in its IPO on July 8th. The total size of the offering was $13,599,995 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
NASDAQ:AGRI opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $8.45.
About AgriFORCE Growing Systems
