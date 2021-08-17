B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger’s (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 19th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of BRPMU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 96,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 50,972 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 751,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 308,250 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,268,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

