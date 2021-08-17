Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ATGE opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $9,000,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.