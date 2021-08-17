Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ATGE opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.
In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $9,000,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
