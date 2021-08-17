Farfetch (FTCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FTCH opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

