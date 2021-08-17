Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Trading Up 3.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares were up 3.5% on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $49.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Silverback Therapeutics traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 176,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 4,892.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 212.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,195,000 after acquiring an additional 829,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 1,036.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 199,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,668,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.64.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Research analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

