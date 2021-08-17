Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.74.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 6,268,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,537,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

