Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Yellow in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:YELL opened at $6.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.04. Yellow has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $312.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.17.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Yellow’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yellow will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,879,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Yellow during the first quarter worth about $550,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Yellow during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Yellow in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. 43.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

