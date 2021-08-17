Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Target Price to $8.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. decreased their target price on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Root to $3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Root from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.36. Root has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Root will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in Root during the first quarter worth about $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Root during the second quarter worth about $114,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Root in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

