Medtronic (MDT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Medtronic to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDT opened at $129.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.68. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.44 and a 52-week high of $132.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

