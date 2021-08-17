Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Up 1.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares were up 1.6% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.69. Approximately 4,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 880,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

Specifically, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 237,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,317,970 shares of company stock valued at $100,761,029 over the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

