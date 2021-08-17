Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $143.00 to $152.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies traded as high as $152.66 and last traded at $152.26, with a volume of 1403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.64.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.69.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 71,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

