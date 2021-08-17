Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Interface also reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.13 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Interface stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $800.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Interface has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Interface by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 35.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Interface by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.