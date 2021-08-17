Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fiera Capital Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FSZ. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.25 target price on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.96.

FSZ opened at C$10.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$9.31 and a one year high of C$11.83.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

