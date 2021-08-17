Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Short Interest Update

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 347,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Shares of AFIB opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $338.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.38. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 90.26% and a negative net margin of 844.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,071,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 9.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.