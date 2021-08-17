Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Update

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 18.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of AMTX opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMTX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $1,260,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $1,513,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $45,032,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $4,074,000. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

