Sight Sciences Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on August 24th (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences’ (NASDAQ:SGHT) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 24th. Sight Sciences had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGHT shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

