Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Vroom, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Vroom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 11.60%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $29.10 on Monday. Vroom has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $1,084,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,387.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,301,199.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,227.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,945,888 shares of company stock valued at $85,052,850 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Vroom by 28.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 16.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vroom by 611.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 99,594 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vroom by 7.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Vroom in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

