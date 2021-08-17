TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for TELA Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.56). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA opened at $13.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.95. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 65.05% and a negative net margin of 130.59%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 405.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 8,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $113,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 99,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,565 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

