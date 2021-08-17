Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for New Gold in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on New Gold to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.20 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered New Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.53.

New Gold stock opened at C$1.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.55. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.14.

New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

