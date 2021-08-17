Valneva SE Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Valneva in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valneva’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VALN. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:VALN opened at $26.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20. Valneva has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

