Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Issued By B. Riley

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intrusion in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 135.33% and a negative net margin of 203.31%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market cap of $82.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.00. Intrusion has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $29.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intrusion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Intrusion by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Intrusion by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. 16.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

