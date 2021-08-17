Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $9.30 million and $2,027.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,036.62 or 0.99253988 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 736,152,825 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

