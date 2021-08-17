OST (OST) Price Reaches $0.0093 on Major Exchanges

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, OST has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $165,997.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OST

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

