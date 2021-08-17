Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Up 5.4% This Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $242,779.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00056956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00134145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00158525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,482.94 or 1.00372349 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.73 or 0.00925774 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.17 or 0.00682723 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

