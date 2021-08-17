Symrise (ETR:SY1) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €124.40 ($146.35) and last traded at €124.40 ($146.35). Approximately 131,963 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €122.65 ($144.29).

The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion and a PE ratio of 51.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.55.

About Symrise (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

