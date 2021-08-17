Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.44). Approximately 328,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 339,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354 ($4.63).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 316.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of £210.17 million and a P/E ratio of 6.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

