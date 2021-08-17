BitSend Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitSend has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. BitSend has a market cap of $117,681.94 and $1.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.14 or 0.00442655 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003400 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00012028 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $720.30 or 0.01546752 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,588,825 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

