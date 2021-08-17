Ignition Price Down 40.1% This Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Ignition has a total market cap of $43,613.28 and $87.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,527.40 or 0.99911339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00034568 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00081900 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000997 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00010417 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000555 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,460,569 coins and its circulating supply is 1,447,396 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

