Centric Swap (CNS) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $860,935.55 and approximately $240,305.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00057617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00135254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00158672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,522.05 or 1.00276110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.47 or 0.00923538 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.97 or 0.00700454 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

