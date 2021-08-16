Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 472,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,509. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 5.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Fuel Tech had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 1.84%. Equities analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the second quarter worth $228,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 18.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 13.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,489,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 178,800 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 122.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 195,843 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuel Tech (FTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.