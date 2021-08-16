Komodo (KMD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.74 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00002551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $151.11 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 35.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00331127 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00145370 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00159280 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009097 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000160 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,347,343 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

