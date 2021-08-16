DeHive (DHV) Price Down 13.8% This Week

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $888,921.56 and approximately $1.57 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00057672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00136139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00158808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,579.39 or 1.00131122 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.95 or 0.00922116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.15 or 0.00679623 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

