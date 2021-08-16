ByteNext (BNU) Trading Up 17% Over Last Week

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ByteNext has traded up 17% against the US dollar. ByteNext has a market cap of $1.35 million and $537,498.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00134802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00158602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,444.32 or 1.00003981 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.57 or 0.00918483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.64 or 0.00677474 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

