DREP Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One DREP coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00061200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016985 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.00911075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00047879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00104638 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001908 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DREPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.